Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash TV show ropes in Kumkum Bhagya actor – any guesses?

Naagin 6 is raging on the TRP charts and along with the immense pull the franchise boasts on Indian television, another factor that can be credited to the TV show's stupendous success is the casting of Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash as the main lead. Every little Naagin 6 update is looked forward to with vigorous interest amongst its multitude of fans and the makers don't seem to disappoint us. Now, this latest Naagin 6 news is sure to send all its aficionados into a tizzy as we've now learned that Kumkum Bhagya actor Vishal Solanki is all set to become a part of the cast of Naagin 6 after Ekta Kapoor has brought him on board.

Kumkum Bhagya actor Vishal Solanki joins the cast of Naagin 6

Vishal Solanki of fame himself confirmed the news in a conversation with KoiMoi, where he said that he's excited to join the popular show as one of the protagonists. What's more, the actor also revealed some inside scoop about his role, adding that hereon he'll be seen as the parallel lead in Naagin 6 while also disclosing that his character's name is Rajesh Pratap Singh, who'll be seen as the protector and rescuer of Naagin (Tejasswi Prakash) and would also aid her in her quest for vengeance.

Vishal Solanki opens up about working in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

Reflecting on working in a show of the scale and legacy of Naagin, Vishal further stated that it's always a treat to work in an show. Elaborating how he landed his latest gig, he explained that he was already shooting for another show produced by Ekta, Parineetii, when the casting head, Sailesh Mehta, of her production house, Balaji Telefilms, loved his work so much he insisted that the Naagin team get him on board. After the team met him, it all went smoothly from there. He signed off by saying that he feels his hard work and dedication has helped him get this opportunity.