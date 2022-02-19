Naagin 6's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's fans got to see them however, not so much. So, the majority of the scenes in tonight's episode of Naagin 6 were about Shesh Naagin finding the villain who is trying to destroy the country and the one who brought the mahamaari (the pandemic). The minister, Urvashi (Urvashi Dholakia) also took a lot of screen time as the villains in the story. We saw a handful of scenes of Rishabh and Pratha, individually and even together. And hence, fans were a little upset. Also Read - Naagin 6 19 February 2022 written update: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash misunderstands Rishabh; Shesh Naagin kills minister and gets a major clue

It seems Pratha and Rishabh has already garnered a fan following as the on-screen jodi. The few scenes of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal have struck a chord with the audience it seems. They are being shipped together as PraRish. Uh-huh, they have a ship name too now. A lot of fans want to see Simba and Tejasswi's scenes in Naagin 6 and have put forth the demand. Elsewhere, Tejasswi Prakash's fans are not happy with her less screen time. They have voiced the same out saying that Tejasswi has been shooting for many hours and complained about having fewer scenes of the actress in the episode. Some fans have also reacted to Simba's character, Rishabh made villain when the minister pointed to the culprit.

For the unversed, Simba Nagpal took Karan Kundrra's permission to romance Tejasswi on the show. Simba shares a very good bond with Karan. The two were seen chilling together along with Tejasswi in the initial days. Simba Nagpal has impressed the audience as Army officer Rishabh Gujral.

BollywoodLife.com had earlier reported that Simba will be seen in a dual role. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the future. There will of course be more scenes of Simba and Tejasswi since they are the leads. Let's wait and watch the episode tomorrow night.