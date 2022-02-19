Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's fans are UNHAPPY with less screen time of Pratha; demand more scenes of her with Simba Nagpal – view tweets

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's fewer scenes in the episode irked fans. Netizens want to see more Pratha and Rishabh aka PraRish scenes in Naagin 6.