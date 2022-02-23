Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 is off to a good start. Atleast in terms of online TRPs. The Twitter handle Gossips TV has shared the number and it is 38. It is a huge number. Naagin 6 has taken the third spot beating Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The first two places are held by Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Naagin 6 got off to a much-hyped start because of the presence of Bigg Boss 15 contestants Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. She is the leading lady of the show. This time, a number of names like Rubina Dilaik, Sonal Vengurlekar, Riddhima Pandit and others were doing the rounds. Also Read - Lock Upp: Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh Singh to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's show?

This is indeed great news for fans of the actress. But the real test is going to be the ratings on TV. The Basant Panchami special got a rating of 1.9, which was damn good. Let us see how much the actual presence of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal manages on the show. On the show, she is playing the role of Pratha, a young lady who is struggling to provide for her family. People have loved the simple look of Tejasswi Prakash. We will soon see her turn into a Naagin as she becomes a bride. Fans have loved Mahekk Chahal as the Aadi Naagin. She is looking stunning in that blue Amrapali costume and her screen presence is just wow.

Naagin 6 is the sixth show of the supernatural franchise. The show also stars Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Ashish Trivedi and Mahek Chahal as the Aadi Naagin.