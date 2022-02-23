Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash's show smashes online TRP ratings, trails behind Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Naagin 6: As per Gossips TV, Tejasswi Prakash - Simba Nagpal's show has got 38 points which just makes it behind leaders Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai