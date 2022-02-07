Naagin 6 is one of the highly anticipated TV shows right now. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead. Both Tejasswi and Simba have even started shooting for the supernatural thriller TV show. Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of names had surfaced who would be the cast of Naagin 6. And now the name of Kundali Bhagya actor has come forward. Shraddha Arya's on-screen devar and Dheeraj Dhoopar's brother in Kundali Bhagya, Manit Joura, will be joining the cast of Naagin 6, a report in TellyChakkar read. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal and more – THESE 5 celebs to be contestants on the stunt-based show?
The deets of Manit Joura's character in Naagin 6 is yet not known. However, it is being said that he will be playing a pivotal role in the series. The report claims that Manit will be seen in the role of a professor in the sixth instalment of Ekta Kapoor's popular franchise. Manit has joined the cast of Tejasswi, Simba, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia to name a few. It is being said that Shaheer Sheikh and Mouni Roy will be making a cameo appearance in the first week of Naagin 6's episodes. However, there hasn't been an official confirmation about the same as of yet.
Meanwhile, for the unversed, today, the makers of Naagin were going to launch the trailer and also introduce Naagin 6 full-cast at a press conference. However, with Lata Mangeshkar's demise, the makers postponed the same as a tribute to the veteran legendary singer. It will now happen on Tuesday, 8th February 2022. "We are deeply saddened by the demise of honourable Lata Mangeshkar. In honour of the veteran singer, the press conference for our upcoming show Naagin 6 stands cancelled. We shall be now conducting the press conference on Tuesday 8th February," the official statement from Colors channel read.
BollywoodLife.com exclusively informed that Naagin 6 is made on a whopping budget of Rs 130 crore. BollywoodLife.com also informed that Simba Nagpal will be seen in a dual role in the show. Naagin 6 will premiere on 12th February 2022.
