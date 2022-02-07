Naagin 6: THIS handsome Kundali Bhagya actor joins Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal starrer

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6 will also feature one of the popular actors of Kundali Bhagya. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6's trailer will be launched tomorrow, Tuesday, 8th February 2022.