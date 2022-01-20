Naagin 6: Three reasons why the latest season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller is making maximum news

Naagin 6 has become one of the most talked about shows of 2022. Colors is pinning a lot of hopes on Ekta Kapoor's supernatural franchise after the shoddy show that was Bigg Boss 15. Everyday, there are reports that so and so actress has been shortlisted/finalised as the leading lady. Ekta Kapoor took to social media to say that she has not selected anyone so far. The lady said she has heard about the names from social media only. Fans of Naagin are eagerly waiting for the show. There are many who troll the supernatural franchise but let us accept that this is the show every actress wants on her resume. Here are three reasons why Naagin 6 is turning into such a news-maker... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor's holy visit for Naagin 6, Shaheer Sheikh's new project with Rajan Shahi in works and more

The unique theme

Naagin 6 is set against the backdrop of the pandemic. We will see a neighbouring country unleashing a biological warfare of sorts on the globe. Naagin will have to take on the form of a superhero to save the nation. The other seasons had a similar theme of a Naagin seeking out the killers of her serpent parents. They did play around a bit with the plot in season three but the core is the same.

Casting speculations

It seems around 55 actresses have been auditioned so far. The TV czarina wants someone who can be that alpha female superhero and has immense screen presence. We can see a bit of parallels to Divya Drishti where the sisters would find out about impending troubles much earlier. Mukta Dhond who wrote that story has been a part of Naagin since season one. The names that are doing the rounds are Rubina Dilaik, Mahira Sharma, Ridhima Pandit, Sonal Vengurlekar, Debina Bonnerjee and even Mahek Chahal.

Ekta Kapoor fell ill with COVID-19

The show's maker Ekta Kapoor fell sick due to COVID-19. It seems it stalled the selection process a bit. It seems she wants to see the script and screenplay thoroughly before it goes on floors.

We will keep you posted with the latest updates. Naagin 6 will air on Colors from January 30, 2022.