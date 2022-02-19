Naagin 6: Urvashi Dholakia and Mahekk Chahal show-off their Naagin dance in new video; netizens request to make reels with Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash, Mahekk Chahal, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran started airing on Colors TV on 12th February 2022.