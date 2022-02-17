Naagin 6's first two episodes made a lot of noise on social media. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's chemistry has been highlight so far. On the show, Urvashi Dholakia plays the role of a woman who is married to a corrupt arms dealer. She is making her fiction come back to TV after four years, post Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Katha. Urvashi will be seen playing a suave, rich lady and a doting mother to her daughters. However, there is more to her role than what meets the eye. She says fans have to keep watching to know more about the character. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and boyfriend Karan Kundrra enjoy a coffee date together; #TejRan fans say, 'Dil ko sukoon mila' – view pics

And while Urvashi's fans are eager to see her back on screen, it is her mother who is the most excited. Urvashi Dholakia told BollywoodLife, "My family is always happy when I am working. My boys are always happy for their mother. But my mother is super excited. She told me - 'I have always wondered why Ekta didn't take you in Naagin?' So I told her that now her dream has come true." Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms for a long time. Her performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is iconic forever. She said this was the perfect time to make a comeback.

She is seen as a very glamorous woman on the show. Urvashi Dholakia's character is best friends with Sudha Chandran's character. She tells us, "There is a perfect time for everything to happen. In my case, the writers and the producers, and the team had to figure out what characterization would suit me best. It took some time for them to create a role suited best for me, but now I am back to working with Balaji."