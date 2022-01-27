Naagin 6: Urvashi Dholakia to announce her comeback on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale?

Naagin 6 is one of the most awaited shows on television. There have been multiple reports about the casting of the show. Reportedly, actresses like Tejasswi Prakash, Mahira Sharma, , , , , and others have been considered to play the role of the serpent in Naagin 6. However, has not yet announced officially which actresses will be seen in the show. A few days ago, it was reported that Urvashi Dholakia will be making her comeback with Naagin 6, and we wonder if she will be making an announcement about it on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Winner: Fans pick THIS contestant among Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and others to lift the trophy

Today, Colors TV shared a promo on Instagram in which they revealed that a few ex-winners of Bigg Boss will be a part of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale. The ex-winners who will be attending the finale are Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, and .

Colors TV captioned the promo as, "Bigg Boss ka manch sajne wala hai ex winners ke sang, dekhne milenge aapko naa jaane kitne rang.Watch the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM."

Urvashi is mainly known for her performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Besides Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has been a part of many TV shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kahiin To Hoga, and Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. For the past few years, we haven’t seen her in a fiction show, and her fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of Naagin 6.

Meanwhile, there are reports of Rubina, Tejasswi, and Simba Nagpal (expected to attend the finale) also being a part of Naagin 6. So we wonder if the whole cast of Naagin 6 will be officially announced at Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale. Let’s wait and watch.