Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28. The season was a huge hit and people loved the contestants of this season. Abhishek Kumar was one of the most talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 17. He entered the show with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya and see saw a lot of controversies happening. They had ugly fights and Isha's current boyfriend entered when she was getting close to Abhishek again. Things went a bit low and there were some dirty comments they made against each other. However, by the end, Abhishek turned out to be one of the strongest contestants and we saw him emerging as the first runner up of the show.

Abhishek Kumar approached for Naagin 7?

Post Bigg Boss 17 ended, the reports about Naagin 7 started doing rounds. It was being said that Ekta Kapoor has finalised Ankita Lokhande as the female lead for Naagin 7 and has also approached Ankit Gupta as the male lead opposite her. Later, it was reportedly the show would have two male leads and Abhishek Kumar has been approached for it.

Now, Abhishek Kumar was asked if he has been approached for Naagin 7. Speaking to Mirchi Bollywood, Abhishek Kumar started smiling and blushing which made them believe that he is approached for the show. However, Abhishek explained that he has been crying a lot in Bigg Boss 17 and hence has been smiling now ever since he is out.

Abhishek Kumar to do Naagin 7 with Ankit Gupta?

He was then asked if he is doing the show with Udaariyaan costar, Ankit Gupta. Abhishek said, "Ankit bhai ke saath hai? Toh mai dekhta hun agar Ankit bhai ke saath hai."

Abhishek and Ankit are very close to each other and Ankit also supported Abhishek for Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek even met Ankit first after he came out of Bigg Boss 17. It was also being reported that Abhishek Kumar has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, speaking to BollywoodLife, Abhishek said that he cannot comment anything on it.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, Munawar Faruqui won the show and Abhishek Kumar is the first runner up. Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up and Ankita Lokhande secured the fourth place. Arun Mashettey got the fifth place.