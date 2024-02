Naagin 7 has been one of the most awaited TV shows. Ever since Bigg Boss 16 ended, people have been waiting for the new season of Naagin to begin. The show has been loved since season one and every year people wait to know who is the new Naagin of the show. It has now become a trend that Ekta Kapoor picks one of the Bigg Boss contestants as the lead for Naagin. She had picked Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal as the leads for Naagin 6 from Bigg Boss 15. People thought she would pick someone from Bigg Boss 16 for Naagin 7 but that did not happen. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande continues friendship with Rashami Desai despite latter calling out Vicky Jain's mother during Bigg Boss 17

Now, Bigg Boss 17 ended on January 28 and once again people speculated that Ekta Kapoor is picking someone from the show for Naagin 7. There were rumours that she has picked Ankita Lokhande as the lead. It was also reported that Isha Malviya has also been approached.

Naagin 7 gets delayed?

Reports also stated that Ekta Kapoor has approached Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the lead role. However, Ankita has clarified that she is not doing Naagin 7. Now, it seems Priyanka has also backed out of the project. Hence, as per reports in Filmibeat, the TV show has been delayed now.

Yes, Naagin 7 has been delayed because the lead actress is not yet finalised. Well, it will be interesting see when the makers will finally find the leads.

Talking about the male leads, it was reported that Ankit Gupta has been finalised to play the role. It was also said that Abhishek Kumar from Bigg Boss 17 has also been approached. However, Abhishek had denied getting any such offers.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know who will be the new Naagin and when will Naagin 7 go on-air.