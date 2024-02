Naagin 7 is the show everyone is talking about. Salman Khan hinted that Ankita Lokhande has 3-4 projects in her hand just as she exits the show. It seems she is finalised for Naagin 7. Ekta Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande have a wonderful professional equation over the years. The TV diva came out in her support calling her a true professional during Bigg Boss 17. She was the one who made her a household name as Pavitra Rishta's Archana Deshmukh. There are reports that even some other actresses like Ayesha Singh, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ridhima Pandit are being considered for Naagin 7. It seems PCC had refused the earlier season of Naagin. Also Read - Naagin 7: Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar and other handsome hunks who are perfect for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller TV show

Ankit Gupta to romance Ankita Lokhande on Naagin 7

Quite a few names are doing the rounds as male lead for Naagin 7. The first one that did the rounds was that of Pratik Sehajpal. But it looks like more names have come up now. As per some handles on X, other considered names are Avinash Mishra, Kunal Jaisingh and Ankit Gupta. Fans really want to see Ankit Gupta in an Ekta Kapoor production. Ankit Gupta and Ankita Lokhande would look great together on screen. He is 35 while she is 39. Also Read - Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to be paired opposite Pratik Sehajpal as a male lead in the show?

Ankit Gupta in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Ankit Gupta is also rumoured to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. It is one of the biggest shows on Indian TV. The actor has the acting chops and looks needed for a show like Naagin. Whether it is Arjun Bijlani or Pearl V Puri or Simba Nagpal, Ekta has cast some really good looking male stars on the show. Ankita Lokhande might join as the main Naagin while there could be one more younger actress. Ankit Gupta was last seen on Junooniyaat where he played the role of musician Jahan.