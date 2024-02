Naagin 7 is the talk of the town now. After Bigg Boss 17 ended, people are super excited for the new season of Naagin to release. The show has been quite popular and it has a good connection with Bigg Boss. Producer Ekta Kapoor has always been picking people from Bigg Boss for her show, Naagin. In the last season of Naagin, we saw Tejasswi Prakash as the female lead while Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal played the male leads in the show. Now, fans are waiting to know who would be a part of Naagin 7. For a few days, it has been reported that Ankita Lokhande has been approached to play the female lead. Also Read - Naagin 7: Ankita Lokhande-Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya and more jodis that can be perfect for the show

However, Ankita recently denied have any conversations with the makers of Naagin. It was also being said that Ankit Gupta and Abhishek Kumar have been approached for the show as well. Abhishek Kumar is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17. He had earlier declined that he is not aware of any role offered to him in Naagin 7 but he will think of it if Ankit Gupta is also a part of the show. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande admits she wasn’t sensible when she spoke about getting a divorce from Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17 house

Is Abhishek Kumar doing Naagin 7 with Ankita Lokhande?

Abhishek and Ankit are good friends and they had done Udaariyaan together. However, now, speaking to Film Window, Abhishek reacted to doing Naagin 7 with Ankita Lokhande. He said that he has not been offered any show.

He added, "Nahi, nahi. Pata nahi iss baare mei aisi khabrein kyu aa rahi hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Agar aaega toh mai aap sabko zarur bataunga." Abhishek will be seen in a music video opposite Mannara Chopra.

He has also been reportedly offered Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Talking about Bigg Boss 17 finale, Munawar Faruqui won the show.

Watch the exclusive interview of Abhishek Kumar here:

Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up while Mannara Chopra is the second runner-up of the show. Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth positions respectively.