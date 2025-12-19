Naagin 7: Daisy Shah makes BIG statement on REPLACING Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; ‘Mana nahi...'

Recently, Daisy Shah reacted to being able to replace Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary in Naagin 7. Read ahead to know what she thinks about the same.

Naagin 7 is going to hit the small screen soon on December 27, 2025. The show has a lot of excitement around it, with fans eagerly waiting for the seventh installment of the fantasy series. Returning with a fresh storyline, new characters, and increased drama, the show promises to continue the legacy of one of India’s most successful fantasy-drama franchises. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Films, the show stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka is known for her strong screen presence and has increased the anticipation of the fans. However, there are some fans who think that Daisy Shah could have easily replaced Priyanka in the show.

What does Daisy think of the same?

When Daisy was asked if she would like to take up the role of the lead actress in Naagin 7, she said, "Agar hoga (offer) to mana nahi karungi, because I like the show (If it is offered, then I would not say no, because I like the show).”

The Hate Story 3 actress then continued, explaining how she thinks that Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the perfect person for the role. She told Filmigyan, “I think as of now, I see Priyanka as the Naagin because it's obviously Ekta's show and her decision.”

Fans’ reaction to the statement

The fans took to the defense of Priyanka, talking about how she is perfect for the role. One person commented, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a powerhouse performer who brings every character to life with perfection. I am extremely proud to be her fan. She is immensely talented, inspiring, and truly one of a kind. My love and admiration for her grow stronger every day... I love you so much, Priyanka. You are the best person.” Another said, “Priyanka was the most demanding naagin, & we all waited for Naagin 7 only to see Priyanka as naagin.” One user penned down, “Priyanka was the most demanding naagin, & we all waited for Naagin 7 only to see Priyanka as naagin.”

More about Naagin 7

Naagin 7 is going to be aired on Colors TV, on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 PM, from December 27, 2025. Other than that, you can also stream it on JioHotstar. Along with Priyanka, the show has Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles.

In the latest promo of Naagin 7, Priyanka can be seen getting into a temple. Priyanka is seen levitating out of her bed as she discovers her powers and turns into a serpent.

