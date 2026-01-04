Naagin 7 Episode 4 Cast Update: Alice Kaushik, Beena Banerjee, Namik Paul JOIN serpent saga - Here’s what they play

The widely praised supernatural saga Naagin 7 has returned to the television screens and has already received great audience's attention. Now, the episodes take a new twist.

The acclaimed supernatural series Naagin 7 has made its way back to the TV screens and has been viewed excellently by the audience from the beginning itself. This season is not skimping on the old formula of mystery, revenge, and emotional conflicts that have gotten the viewers hooked. The first few episodes have given the story a good start, where fate, secrets, and struggle for power are very much clear. After a triumphant first week, now it is the time for Naagin 7 Episode 4 to be the focal point. Everyone wants to see the plot of revenge unfold and what will be the changes in the relations. The story is going on faster, so more drama, conflicts, and surprises will be there in the future episodes.

All about Naagin 7

As reported by Filmibeat, Naagin 7 has become the most significant debut of the year for the Colors network. The channel and the production team are super thrilled about this season after the two-year wait. The production company has done everything possible to ensure the success of the show and has given special care to every detail.

TRENDING NOW

Who among the cast is playing whom in Naagin 7?

A battle between the forces of light and darkness unfolds in the present season. The character of Ananta, which is the new Naagin, is portrayed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Ananta is a potent and passionate character who goes on with the burden of her past and the duties of her fate. Her objective is evident, but the road is still bumpy.

Bharani is the character enacted by Alice Kaushik, and Bina Banerjee takes the role of Uttara. The two characters have been set up nicely in the first three episodes such that Ananta's entry is made smoother. The mystery in the tale is getting deeper through these characters.

The promotional clip of the series brings in a new and dangerous twist. A dragon of mystery gets into Ananta's life, signaling destruction and danger. This latest supernatural twist enhances the intrigue in the narrative. While Namik Paul's character adds to the central plot, the likes of Eisha Singh, Karan Kundrra, Alice Kaushik, Bina Banerjee, and Ruhi Chaturvedi contribute to further widening the canvas of the series.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more