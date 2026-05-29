Naagin 7 Finale Episode: Is Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani returning for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s big ending?

Naagin 7 finale rumours spark massive buzz as a viral promo hints at Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani joining Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the grand ending. Fans are now wondering if the promo is real or fan-made.

Naagin 7 Finale: In December of last year, Colors TV finally began broadcasting Ekta Kapoor's drama Naagin 7 after a protracted delay. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary plays the lead in the popular franchise's seventh season, and there have been rumours that the program would soon come to an end. The grand finale episode of Naagin 7 will run on June 6 and 7, according to a trailer that went viral on social media.

Anita Hassanandani and Tejasswi Prakash to join Priyanka?

The grand finale episode will include Anita Hassanandani and Tejasswi Prakash, who previously portrayed Naagin in past seasons, according to the ad. Well, it is not yet known whether it is a fan-made promo or an official one, as it is not shared by Colors TV or Balaji Telefilms.

How did fans react to Naagin 7 finale promo?

Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "Why is everyone believing this is an official promo released by the channel? It’s fan-made, guys. Even this week’s promo hasn’t been released yet, so how would next week’s promo already be out? Please verify before believing it. #naagin7 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Blockbuster Finale Yeh Episode Ki Rating 3 Hojaye (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Old recycled clips. Is this supposed to be the finale promo?? (sic)."

Will Ananta and Aryaman end up together?

After defeating her enemies, Ananta will confess her love to Aryaman. Aryaman will finally understand how much they love each other. As soon as Aryaman's family is reunited, the people of Naglok will make Ananta their queen. Ananta will be crowned with great pomp and show.

Ananta is determined to take down Aryaman's entire family at the first opportunity. To exact her revenge, Ananta will embark on a bold move. However, this time, Ananta will not be alone. She will be assisted by an entire army of serpents.

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise

Mouni Roy played the starring role in the 2015 launch of the Naagin series. Actresses like Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, Mahek Chahal, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Kanika Mann have performed the major roles in the seven seasons of Naagin that we have seen in ten years.

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