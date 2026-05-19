Naagin 7 Finale to EXPLODE with star power? Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani and Divya Agarwal to join?

Naagin 7 is about to end, and Ekta Kapoor might be planning the biggest finale the franchise has seen, Read further to know everything we know about the finale so far.

Naagin 7 Finale to EXPLODE with star power? Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani and Divya Agarwal to join?

Naagin 7 is about to wrap up, and word is, Ekta Kapoor’s going all out for the big finale. Rumors are flying that three fan favorites from previous seasons, Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani, and Divya Agarwal might return for one last, wild showdown. Nothing’s official yet, but fans are already buzzing. The idea of these iconic Naagins and villains sharing the screen again is enough to get everyone talking.

The Grand Finale

Ekta confirmed a while back that Naagin 7’s final episode will air on her birthday, June 7, 2026. The show was supposed to finish in April, but fans weren’t ready to say goodbye. Colors TV listened, and the series got extended. Ekta shared that every Naagin season starts out as a 30-episode storyline. But this time, thanks to audience demand, it’s stretched to 48. Naagin 7 first hit screens on December 27, 2025, starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul.

Who’s Coming Back?

Tejasswi Prakash - Her turn as Pratha in Naagin 6 was huge. Reports say she’s been offered a special spot in the finale. She hasn’t done anything supernatural since, so this would be a big deal for her fans.

Anita Hassanandani - Anita’s Vishakha was honestly one of the coolest villains on TV. Telly Express suggests she might return to finally wrap up her character’s story. Vishakha never got a real ending, a finale cameo could change that.

Divya Agarwal - Divya’s been linked to Naagin 7 for ages. IWMBuzz says she’s in final talks for an appearance in the last episode. Nobody knows if she’ll play a Naagin or join the villain squad with the Dragons. Either way, her role might connect to Naagin 8, which Ekta already teased.

What’s Next?

Right now, everything’s just speculation. No promos, no behind-the-scenes pics, no official word from Colors TV or Balaji Telefilms. Ekta loves surprise cameos, she pulled this trick in Naagin 3 and Naagin 6. If two out of three return, the TRPs will shoot through the roof. The show’s main plot is leading up to a massive clash. Throwing previous Naagins in the mix would make it an epic crossover. For now, everyone’s counting down to June 7 to see if the rumors play out.

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