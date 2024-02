Ankita Lokhande has been the talk of the town ever since Bigg Boss 17 ended. The lady has been one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 17. She was considered as the winner by many looking at her amazing journey in Bigg Boss. Ankita entered with her husband, Vicky Jain and we saw how things turned ugly for the couple. Their marriage and personal life became the talk of the town. While Ankita was still a part of Bigg Boss 17, reports of her bagging Ekta Kapoor's show, Naagin 7 started doing rounds. Also Read - Naagin 7: Abhishek Kumar approached for the show along with Ankit Gupta? Bigg Boss 17 star reacts

Is Ankita Lokhande doing Naagin 7?

It was said that she would be playing the female lead in Naagin 7. Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Ankita has reacted to the rumours of her joining Naagin 7. She said that she is not approached for Naagin 7 and is not doing the show. Earlier, reports also stated that Ankit Gupta has been approached to play the male lead in the show. Also Read - Naagin 7: Ankita Lokhande to romance Ankit Gupta in new season of Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show?

However, there is no confirmation about it. Abhishek Kumar was also reportedly approached to join Ankit Gupta and Ankita Lokhande. Abhishek has also denied being approached for the show. However, he has been reportedly approached for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He is also doing a music video with Mannara Chopra.

Ankita Lokhande will be seen in a movie titled Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda. The film is all set to release on March 22 this year.

About Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui won the show while Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up of the show. Ankita Lokhande was in the fourth place and Arun Mashettey was in the fifth place.

Yesterday, Abhishek Kumar had hosted a Bigg Boss 17 reunion party. Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Orry, Jigna Vora, Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra and others attended the party and the videos, pictures have gone viral on the internet.