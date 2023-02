Naagin 7: Ever since Ekta Kapoor made an entry and announced that she will be picking someone for Naagin 7 from the Bigg Boss 16 house there is a lot of speculation that either it will be Sumbul Touqeer Khan or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. While the latest statement of Sumbul shows that she is least interested in doing the serpent show as she believes she is young enough to do the role while talking about the rumours of PCC being chosen by Ekta Kapoor she said that she would be good for the role and it will be good for her.

As we EXCLUSIVELY reported Sumbul, Priyanka no one approached for it. #SumbulTouqeerKhan on being approached for #Naagin7 she will be the best choice after tejasswi ?❤#PriyankaChaharChoudhary? #Naagin7 pic.twitter.com/meQCYpELgK — THE SHESH NAAGIN (@naaginians) February 13, 2023

she said, “I actually didn't know that people were thinking so much & were believing that Naagin was offered to me. Nothing like that has happened (1/n) — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) February 22, 2023

But now we have learnt that Priyanka who is very elated about getting some exciting offers in Bollywood and reportedly she is also signing Dunki a film, might put her TV palms on the back bench. Ekta Kapoor too format wants to ale the casting of Naagin 7 very predictable and with Naagin 6 struggling for TRPs right now, Ekta is revamping her plan in Naagin 7, she is planning something with a new face and new plans and this time will not fall prey in the same old route of the story.

Ekta Kapoor wants people to be excited about Naagin 7 but right now the buzz around this supernatural show is not very exciting and so now she has decided to make it very interesting so that audiences automatically get attracted. was the first Naagin and to date, there has been no other Naagin like the actress.