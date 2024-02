There are a lot of stories about Naagin 7 happening around. A lot is being said about the lead actors of the show. Every year after Bigg Boss the rumours about Naagin begin. Ekta Kapoor usually picks some new face from Bigg Boss itself. In Naagin 6, she had picked Tejasswi Prakash as the lead actress. She had also cast Simba Nagpal and Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets the lowest number of viewers during her Instagram live

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Now, it was being reported that Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande has been approached to play the lead role in the show. Ankita is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's show, Pavitra Rishta. Also Read - Naagin 7: Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar FINALLY reveals if he is doing the show with Ankita Lokhande

However, Ankita had recently denied being approached for the show. Now, the latest reports state that not Ankita but another Bigg Boss 17 star has been approached fro the lead role by Ekta Kapoor. Also Read - Naagin 7: Ankita Lokhande-Ankit Gupta, Abhishek Kumar-Isha Malviya and more jodis that can be perfect for the show

Trending Now

Yes, it is Udaariyaan actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya who has received the offer. Isha was also asked by the paparazzi if the rumours are true. She did not give a clear response that made everyone think she is the new Naagin.

Well, nothing has been confirmed yet. Talking about the male leads, Ankit Gupta has been approached to play the male lead. However, there is no confirmation from him and the makers as well. Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar has also been reportedly approached for Naagin 7.

However, he also refused being approached for the show. Abhishek has also been reportedly approached for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as well.