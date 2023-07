Naagin 6 is coming to an end. Headlined by Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin 6 became a hit season as it remained to be among the top 10 most-liked TV shows for a long time. Tejasswi Prakash bagged the leading role when she was in Bigg Boss 15. Her promo as Naagin lead was dropped during the finale and fans were more than happy to see her as the shape-shifting serpent. Now it is time for Naagin 7. As the makers dropped a teaser, everyone started wondering who would be the lead this time. Names of actresses like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ayesha Singh and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are coming to the fore.

As the teaser of Naagin 7 hit the internet, fans started wondering if it is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary playing the lead. Fans are also wondering if it is Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It was during Bigg Boss 16 that Ektaa Kapoor entered the show and mentioned that she has eyed one of the actresses from the show for the next season of Naagin 7. Even then speculations were being made that it is either Sumbul Touqeer Khan or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, now the name of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh has also joined the list. A report in Filmibeat suggests that the makers of Naagin 7 approached Ayesha Singh to play the lead in Naagin 7. She is in contention but nothing is confirmed, revealed a source. Well, the mystery will be solved only when the makers would reveal all the details about the starcast of Naagin 7.

Check out fans' reaction on Naagin 7 teaser below:

Ektaa Kapoor's show Naagin started in the year 2015. Since then, a lot of actresses have been a part of it. It started with Mouni Roy being the Naagin and then moved to Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandana and now to Tejasswi Prakash. Actresses like Adaa Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karisma Tanna and more also appeared in the show over the years.