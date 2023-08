Naagin 7 has been making a lot of headlines, especially after the promo for the show was released, and since there is strong speculation that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been roped in to play the lead serpent, going by the teaser, fans are sure it's PCC. And now, after Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, another name that has been making headlines is Pratik Sehajpal, who gained fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. He has been confirmed to play the male lead opposite Priyanka. Well, this will definitely be an unusual pairing, and fans are excited after this news has come out. Pratik and Priyanka were the king and queen of their seasons in the Bigg Boss show, and fans are waiting to see the chemistry between these two good-looking people.

Well well I wont confirm the news yet, Let the trailer come out and speak for itself. Like I had said in the past that #PriyankaChaharChoudhary will be an apt addition to the Brand #Naagin series as a lead in #Naagin7 . Now she is ultra Gorgeous for sure. pic.twitter.com/L7MhPX9JNt — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) August 4, 2023

#Naagin7 isse acha pearl ko le letey. Mahir is my most favorite Naagin series male lead.

But anyways we all know #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is a chemistry machine. https://t.co/8gAMdjwmgA — Afreen (@afreenaamna) August 4, 2023

However, there is no confirmation yet on the lead pairings on Naagin 7. Talking about the buzz around her name being the lead serpent in Naagin 7, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacted and said, It feels good to see my fans running a trend on Twitter, but I cannot confirm anything as of now". And this statement by the actress left the fans excited, as she didn't deny or accept being a part of the show.

Talking about Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash won hearts with her performance as Naagin in the show, and she was every bit outstanding, and fans are definitely going to miss her.