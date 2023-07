Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who creates waves with her presence on Bigg Boss 16, has been making headlines for being a part of Ekta Kapoor's serpent show Naagin 7 for quite some time now. It was claimed that Ekta loved her performance during the time she had auditioned a few actors for her shows, and she even hinted at doing her show as a lead. Now that Naagin 6 is coming to an end once again, her name has been popped up to be a lead in Naagin 7. The new promo for Naagin 7 has also dropped, and her fans are speculating if she is the lead. But it seems like that isn't happening anymore. With all the speculations about PCC doing Naagin 7, she has cleared the air around it.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on playing Naagin in Naagin 7 in Ekta Kapoor's show?

In an interview with ETimes, Priyanka reportedly refused to be a part of the show and said "I am aware of the speculations, and to be honest, it feels good to see my fans running a trend on Twitter, but I cannot confirm anything as of now". However, a few days ago, Priyanka totally denied being a part of the Naagin 7, claiming that nothing had materialised yet. She had said, "There is no update on Naagin. There were talks while I was doing Bigg Boss, but I don't think things moved forward. There are a few other projects in the pipeline".

Well, we wonder if Priyanka is playing Naagin or not, while Ayesha Singh's name has been doing the rounds about her doing the role.