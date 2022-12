Sumbul Touqeer is slowly emerging as a strong contestant once again in the house and this has bought her a brand-new show on Colors itself and it’s Naagin 7. Earlier there was a strong buzz that it is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who has been approached by to play the lead serpent in the successful series, but now there are claims that it's not Priyanka but Sumbul who is taking over the lead. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh to Aishwarya Sharma: TV actresses childhood pictures will make you go awww

An insider reveals Sumbul is one of the most popular faces in the television industry and with Bigg Boss she has only shown her fans that she is a simple girl at heart and had no malicious thoughts for anyone. And this innocence of the actress has bought her the lead to play Naagin in season 7. Her manager is in touch with the team and is waiting for the show to get over and speak to Sumbul about this new opportunity that will bring her wider audience across.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's team is rooting for the actress and is aiming that she should be the face of Naagin 7, but looks like that isn't happening as the actress herself is not very keen on doing the show but is looking out for something different. Right now online there is a huge debate going on about who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Is definitely the number one to win the title of the show.

Earlier Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was signed as the lead in Naagin 6 and to date she is doing an exceptional job. But soon her season is going to end and so the makers have started hunting for another Naagin and looks like now their hunt has come to an end on Sumbul Touqeer. Do you think Sumbul is the good choice over Priyanka?