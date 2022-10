Actor Pearl V Puri, who is known for being a part of 's supernatural show Naagin 3, is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with the sequel to 's directorial . He will be seen sharing space with Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier and Meezaan Jafri. Yaariyan 2 will also feature Divya in an important role.

A motion post of Yaariyan 2 was shared by the official Instagram handle of T-Series earlier today along with a tagline that says, "Cousins by blood, friends by choice! A family glued by the bond of true friendship brings back to you, #Yaariyan2." However, the details of the film's storyline and its characters are still under wraps.

The additional cast of Yaariyan 2 also includes Anaswara Rajan, and Bengali television actor Yash Dasgupta who will also be making his debut in the Hindi film industry. While the first instalment was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, Yaariyan 2 will be directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. It is expected to release on May 12, 2023.

For the uninitiated, Pearl V Puri had made headlines when he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with an alleged molestation and rape case of a child. He was booked under IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21. The victim's family had alleged that the actor had allegedly molested and raped the girl, around two years ago.

However, many TV fraternity such as Ekta Kapoor, and others stood by Pearl and alleged that the actor was a victim of some conspiracy. The actor had also denied all the allegations against him. He was later granted bail on a cash surety of Rs 25,000. In his Instagram post, he tagged the incident as a nightmare. He also took a moment to thank his fans, well-wishers for their constant support and concern.

Pearl began his career as a television actor with the 2013 show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat while Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 and Bepanah Pyaar made him popular. He was last seen in the television series Brahmarakshas 2.