Popular television actress Madhura Naik took to her Instagram handle and shared tragic news about her family. She revealed that she lost her cousin Odaya and her husband in the ongoing Israel War. Madhura even shared a post with her sister's picture and penned a long note. Madhura shared a video message and spoke about how she was humiliated. Naagin actress, a Jew of Indian origin, said, "The grief and emotions my family face cannot be expressed in words. As of today, Israel is in pain and the streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas."

Madhura Naik's post about her family

She even said that her cousin's sister and her husband were murdered in front of their children. Madhura further said that she was trolled on social media after she shared a picture of her sister and her family on her Instagram. She captioned it as, "It shows how deep the pro-Palestinian agenda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish."

Watch Madhura Naik's video on the ongoing war

Well, Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza is getting intense day by day and the attacks by the Palestinian group have left everyone shocked. More than 3,000 people have lost their lives as the war entered its fourth day. Stories of brutality and murdering innocents are emerging during the attacks from Hamas and Israel. Several children are now orphaned, while some have died in the attacks and air strikes.