Renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and actress Sudhaa Chandran has shared a video on her Instagram where she has a special appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sudhaa Chandran, who lost her leg in an accident but returned to dancing and acting again using a prosthetic foot, shared how she is grilled at the airport security each time she travels and that it "hurts." She explained how even despite requesting the authorities to conduct an "ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb," they ask her to remove it every time. "Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about?

Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society?," she asked in her heartening video.

However, she didn't just stop at complaining and also had a suggestion where she humbly requested Modi ji to issue senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen. The actress was at the airport where she filmed the video. She captioned it, "Totally hurt... each time going through this grill is very very hurting, hope my message reaches the state and central government authorities....and expecting a prompt action."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhaa Chandran (@sudhaachandran)

The 56-year-old actress also introduced herself as, "I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me." Will the central government or PM Modi himself, who is quite active on social media, give this their attention and take a much-needed step as Sudhaa has appealed, remains to be seen.