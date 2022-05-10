Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular names in the television industry. She has featured in successful shows like Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani, and Naagin 5. The actress was last seen as a host of Hunarbaaz after took a maternity break. Now, Surbhi has grabbed everyone’s attention as there’s something common between her and Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Well, now they are not related to each other, but the common factor is the jersey number. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh's film to become Bollywood's first HIT of 2022? Check celeb astrologer's prediction [Exclusive]

If you follow cricket and you are a fan of MS Dhoni, you would know that he wears a jersey of number 7. Now, a picture of Surbhi has caught everyone’s attention in which she is donning a jersey of the same number. The actress has worn a jersey which has the number 7 written on it. Isn’t that an interesting common factor between the two? Also Read - Karan Kundrra aka Lock Upp's jailor doesn't want to be a contestant on reality shows again; says, 'I think I am better off...'

While fans of Surbhi are eagerly waiting to watch her in a show soon, the actress has been making her presence felt through social media. She is very active on Instagram and keeps on sharing amazing pictures of herself on the photo-sharing site.

A couple of days ago, she had shared a picture with her mom on Mother’s Day, and had captioned it as, “Madre feeds us well She is impatient at times , Her anger scares all of us , Her prayers work like Magic , Mornings i need my dose of her Milky fragrance , She loves her jewellery shopping often like shes going to buy BHINDI , She loves to travel to only places that burn a hole in my pocket , She stocks up her Fridge like we have lockdowns ahead of us , Bats will be shocked of my Mothers incredible hearing abilities , no information can be hidden from her we call them CID EARS Her love for her Parathas with GHAR ka Ghee only makes her question why am i putting on weight , We are not a Big Fan of her Overconfidence because shes wrong at Most times and then her cover ups are annoyingly funny , Shes doesn’t shy from taking her Credit at everything big we do Yes Mother everything is Because of you and i Mean it I challenge her I’ll be a better mother in the future but i know i am lying to myself Shash you are such a Beautiful Human We Love You Mommie.”