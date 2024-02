Television actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma. The wedding will take place in Goa, and currently, the soon-to-be bride and groom are enjoying the pre-wedding festivities along with their close family and friends. Surbhi is very close to her Ishqbaaz female co-star; hence, it was no surprise that her bachelorette party had maximum people from the Ishqbaaz sets. Check out the adorable pictures from the bachelorette party below. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's roka ceremony was all about drumrolls, dancing, and love

Surbhi Chandna's bachelorette party is every soon-to-be bride's dream

As of now, the speculation is that Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma will get married in the early week of March 2024. Surbhi recently had her bachelorette party. Ishqbaaz co-stars like Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, and others were seen at the party. There was a giant cake for the soon-to-be bride, which certainly made her very happy. The tribe danced their hearts out and even had a relaxing time near the pool. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna shares she never wanted to marry someone from the entertainment industry; reveals details of her wedding with Karan Sharma

Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna met each other when the actress shifted to Karan's building along with her mom. Surbhi stated that her mom and Karan's mom instantly became friends. She recalled that one day Karan's mom invited her to her house for a birthday party, and that's when she first met Karan.