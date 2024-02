Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna will soon get hitched to beau Karan Sharma. The pre-wedding festivities have begun, and the actress recently had her bachelorette party, which was hosted by her Ishqbaaz co-stars. The wedding will take place in the early week of March. The actress is frequently sharing pictures and videos, thus giving her fans a glimpse into the wedding preparations. Surbhi recently uploaded a video on her respective social media site which hilariously describes every soon-to-be bride's nightmare. Also Read - Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna's bachelorette party is every soon-to-be bride's dream; check out the adorable pictures

Surbhi Chandna's recent video with Ishqbaaz co-stars is every bride-to-be's nightmare

Wedding is said to be one of the most important day for a woman. However, as the wedding nears, a soon-to-be bride has to deal with a lot of things. One such thing is relatives' nagging about the bride's weight and their interference on how the soon-to-be bride should keep a check on her diet. Surbhi's below video with her Ishqbaaz co-stars aptly describes every soon-to-be bride's nightmare. The below video is made on Shahid Kapoor's reel, 'Tu Mota Kitna Hogaya Hai.' Along with Surbhi, the video also features Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastav. Check out the video below.

Surbhi and Karan's love story is simple yet so adorable. Surbhi stated that her love story started when she moved to Karan's building. The actress shared that her mom and Karan's mom initially bonded and became friends. One day, Karan's mom invited Surbhi to her house for a party, and that's how for the first time Karan and Surbhi met, and as they say, the rest is beautiful history.