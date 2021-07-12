Naamkarann actress Anaya Soni requests financial help for an urgent kidney transplant

Actress Anaya Soni who played the role of Hetal Mehta in Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore's Naamkarann is in a critical condition. It seems her health has deteriorated badly in the past one month, and she has no savings left to fund her medical expenses or day-to-day expenses. Anaya Soni told ETimes TV that she has been living on one kidney since 2015. It seems both the kidneys failed six years ago, and her father donated one of his kidneys to his daughter. The lady told the paper, "Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like 'Naamkaran' and 'Crime Patrol'." Also Read - Naamkarann actors Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore not friends anymore?

In the past, Anaya Soni has done shows like Adalat, Ishq Mein Marjawan and movies like Take It Easy (2015) and Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara (2016). It seems she was working on a Telugu show, Rudrama Devi when she fell sick. The actress said she had no other option than pick up whatever assignments she got. It seems the actress' has no savings left. It seems her house caught fire sometime back, which led to considerable damage of her mother's clothing business.

Anaya Soni told the paper, "My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt sometime ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya. We are just hand-to-mouth now." It seems she is currently admitted at Mumbai's Holy Spirit Hospital. It seems they have given her medicines to lower her creatinine. The dialysis has not started yet. The family is also looking for a donor.

This comes days after Shafugta Ali who has been a part of many TV shows asked for monetary help. She got a cheque of Rs five lakh from Madhuri Dixit's team.