Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh to marry long-time boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5, 2021

Actress Sayantani Ghosh is known for her fab work in shows like Nagin, Naamkarann and others. She is now the lead actress of the show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. It seems the actress is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Anugrah Tiwari on December 5, 2021. The ceremony will be a traditional Bengali one in Kolkata, which is her hometown. After that, they will leave for Jaipur, which is the groom's town. The couple will get married in a small close-knit ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. Also Read - Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh on marrying Anugrah Tiwari: We might get married virtually

A source told The Times of India that Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari want to have a simple function. Sayantani Ghosh has been preparing as she shoots daily for her show. It seems she asked the makers for a one-week long leave for her nuptials. They have had a stable relationship since eight years. This August, they got each other's names tattooed on one another's wrists. It seems they did not want a typical ring ceremony and instead wanted names tattooed in a band on their fingers. Then, they decided to alter the design. Sayantani Ghosh told The Times Of India, "We wanted to do something memorable, which will be with us for the rest of our lives. Something that’s a constant reminder that we have committed to being each other’s companions. While this is my second tattoo, Anugrah got inked for the first time."

Sayantani Ghosh is best known as Neela from the show Naamkarann. Many believe it is her best performance till date. Anugrah Tiwari is known to all her besties from the industry. Shraddha Arya and Ankita Lokhande are also rumoured to be tying the knot soon.