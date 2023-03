Anupamaa is the TOP most TV show in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead with Sudhanshu Pandey and others. While Anupamaa is ruling hearts, after Bigg Boss 16, there seems to be a dearth of reality shows on Indian Television. But as per the latest buzz, the dancing-based reality TV show, Nach Baliye 10 is going to premiere soon. Yes, you read that right. While there is no confirmation about the same, the buzz is quite high. And now, after Rupali Ganguly, the name of Gaurav Khanna has surfaced. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj devastated after Choti Anu's kidnapping? Sampath returns with big revelation

Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha to give thought competition to Rupali Ganguly-Ashwin on Nach Baliye 10?

Nach Baliye 10 is making headlines in Entertainment News because it is returning after a couple of years. And while there are rumours about the channel approaching Rupali Ganguly to be a participant in the dance-based TV show, there are more developments related to the show. As per a report in TellyChakkar, Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola have been approached to participate on Nach Baliye 10. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

If the rumours are true then, Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin K Verma will be seen competing with Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha in Nach Baliye 10. It will be interesting to see reel life jodi pitted against each other with their reel partners. And MaAn fans would be very delighted indeed.

Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary approached to host Nach Baliye 10

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary make for another handsome pair in the TV industry. Their love story is unique and beautiful. As per the latest buzz, the love birds have been approached to host Nach Baliye 10. Whether they have signed the show or not is not confirmed yet. Prince and Yuvika won Nach Baliye 9 which took place in 2019. Drop your thoughts on Gaurav and Rupali in Nach Baliye 10 by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.