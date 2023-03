Popular celebrity dance-based reality TV Nach Baliye is said to be in the making. It is one of the most loved dance-based reality TV shows featuring real life jodis. Reports state that the makers are bringing the show back with the 10th season. And a lot of celebrity couple names have surfaced online for being approached or possible participants. From Nakuul Mehta with wife Jankee to Disha Parmar with Rahul Vaidya and more names have surfaced. And if reports are anything to go by, they will be joined by two popular celebrities and their partners, Hina Khan with her beau and Shaheer Sheikh with his wife in Nach Baliye 10. Also Read - Harshad Arora in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jay Bhanushali in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum and other TV hunks gearing up for big comebacks

Shaheer Sheikh and wife, Hina Khan and beau to join Nach Baliye 10?

As per a report in TellyChakkar, the channel wants to bring Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor and Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal on Nach Baliye 10. The makers have approached them both and are keen to get them aboard. They are both popular TV couples and naturally, fans would love to watch them with their real life partners on the show. However, it is highly unlikely that Shaheer Sheikh would accept the offer. Shaheer is a shy person and keeps his personal life away from the media glare. However, nothing can be confirmed. as for now.

On the other hand, Hina Khan has politely declined the offers in the previous seasons. Whether she will decline this offer too, remains to be seen. Hina Khan has a loyal fanbase on TV. Fans would love to see her back on small screens and in her real avatar.

Nach Baliye 10 premiere and other jodis

If reports are anything to go by, Nach Baliye 10 might be launched in June 2023. The makers are still in the pre-development stage. However, fans might expect a promo or a glimpse by the end of April or in the first week of May. Other stars who might participate in the show allegedly are Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly-Ashwin K Verma, and Gaurav Khanna-Akansha Chamola. Let's see who all will join the show.