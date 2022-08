Nach Baliye is one of the most popular celebrity couple dance reality shows that are all set to make a comeback on TV. The makers of the show are all set to spill magic with Nach Baliye season 10. The show was expected to air in mid-October, but now there are reports that the show has been postponed. There are rumours that Nach Baliye season 10 will be out in January or February next year. According to the Telly Chakkar report, Nach Baliye 10's release has been delayed now. However, no official announcement has been made yet and fans cannot wait for the show to go on air. Nach Baliye 9 was aired in 2019 and popular telly couple Prince Narula and won the show with their impeccable chemistry. According to IANS reports, the reality show will begin in mid-October and , choreographers Terence Lewis, and Vaibhavi Merchant will be the judges of the show. If recent reports are to be believed, fans will surely have to wait till January 2023 for Nach Baliye 10. Also Read - Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora to Prince Narula-Nora Fatehi: Ahead of Bigg Boss 16, Nach Baliye 10, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; a look at fake love stories on reality shows

is all set to bring back Nach Baliye, just like he did for the last season. Nach Baliye 9 was judged by actress and choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan. Nach Baliye 10 has grabbed the spot in the trending entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh approached for Salman Khan's reality show

There are reports that ace comedian Krushna Abhishek will be hosting Nach Baliye 10 along with his wife Kashmera Shah. But actress Kashmera has recently reacted to the reports and said that Krushna and she never had any meetings with the makers and she was surprised to read the reports. She even said that the two will love to host the show together. Moreover, there are reports that the makers of Nach Baliye are planning to change the concept of their celebrity dance reality show. The script of the show was written and approved after a month-long discussion between the channel and production. Like every season, the makers of Nach Baliye will rope in popular celebrities along with their fans and there will be a dance competition held between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Nach Baliye 10, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Celebs all set to make small screen comeback with reality shows