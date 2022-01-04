and Jankee Parekh's toddler son, Sufi Mehta turned 11 months old yesterday. The doting parents have been facing some tough times after Sufi was found COVID positive but they fought it through with Sufi being the hero. And as Sufi turned 11-months, Nakuul and Jankee posted heartfelt posts for him. Nakuul and Jankee are handling mommy and daddy duties quite well. Despite a hectic working schedule, Nakuul finds time to spend with Sufi. To celebrate Sufi turning 11-month old, Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable picture of himself with the little munchkin. The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor adorably mentioned his journey of 11-months as a father in the caption. He said, "We are 11 months young today. 11 months of giggles, laughters, tears, soiled diapers, sleepless nights & infinite joy!" It seems like a throwback picture of Nakuul and Sufi. They both have the same eyes. Check out Nakuul's post here: Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Alefia Kapadia aka Sara makes BIG Revelation about upcoming episodes – Read Deets

Jankee dropped a gush-worthy comment saying, "My Heartbeat." As soon as Nakuul dropped the post, wishes started pouring in for the adorable bundle of joy. Ashlesha Savant, Kunal Jaisingh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Harsh Rajput, Shubhaavi Choksey, Nehalaxmi Iyer, Harleen Sethi, and more poured in their love and wishes for Sufi.

Coming to Jankee's post on Sufi battling COVID, the singer revealed they both (she and Sufi) got COVID about last week. Two weeks ago, Nakuul had tested positive for COVID. In a lengthy and hard-hitting post, Jankee revealed that Sufi got a temperature after she tested positive. It refused to come down. He had a temperature of about 104.2 degrees. Sufi was moved to COVID ICU. She marvelled at how much Sufi endured being just 11-month old. She thanked his nanny who braced it and took the responsibility of taking care of Sufi in the COVID ICU ward when Jankee was unwell. Three days later Sugi's fever came down. Jankee expressed immense gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals for being their saviour.