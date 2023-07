And just like that, 7 months of 2023 are done and dusted. Well, almost. Another week flew away and but the entertainment quotient did not go down. Neither on TV, in films or web series or even on social media. Talking about which, it's time we have a look at the popular TV celebs who impressed us with their Instagram posts this past week. Be it with reels or photoshoots and more. From Nakuul Mehta to Ayesha Singh, Nia Sharma and more, let's meet the TV Instagrammers. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, Nakuul Mehta and more TV stars who hooked fans on Instagram this week

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih

When new cast members bond like friends with the old ones, it's a treat for the fans of the show. As soon as Anjum Fakih returned after Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Anjum went to watch Barbie in cinemas. Look at them pose...

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is back with a new show. This time for Sony Entertainment Television. Sumbul will be seen in a show named Kavya. She seems like a civil servant in the movie who is ready to help anyone in need. Check out the promo video here:

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one gorgeous babe. She has been chilling with her friends and family and sharing some hot pics online. Check out two of her posts in which the Naagin actress is flaunting her toned mid-riff here:

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh is having some time off with her family. She shared a couple of pictures online with her brother and her father from their vacation. Her adorable caption grabbed the attention of her fans.

Pranali Rathod

She is just playing a character of Akshara and that's about it. Pranali is nothing like Akshara. And Pranali is super hot! She rarely posts anything but when she does, she slays. Check out her latest Instagram post:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Vatsal and Ishita welcomed a baby boy a couple of days ago. And just recently, Vatsal Sheth shared a video of himself, Ishita Dutta and their little one. Vatsal and Ishita are having sleepless nights but the video is too adorable.

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 star Nakuul Mehta is quite a charmer with acting, looks and even words. He shared two videos boating about how he is romance ka devta. The second video features himself looking handsome as usual with the currently trending song What Jhumka. Do not miss out on the caption.

Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill dropped one hot video a couple of hours ago on Instagram. Shehnaaz is in Dubai having a chill time. She looks super hot.

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik recently made headlines in entertainment news when the rumours of her being pregnant. The actress shared a video flaunting her various fashionable looks.

Aditi Dev Sharma

Katha Ankahee star Aditi Dev Sharma shared some pretty pictures online in which she asks her fans to not let anyone dull their sparkle.

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared one of her recent looks from the show and she is such a stunner!

That's about it in the TV Instagrammers of the Week.