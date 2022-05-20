Hola you daily soap lovers! Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are some of the most popular TV shows in the country. Except for BALH 2, the other TV shows are always in the TOP 5 of the TRP charts. And it's all thanks to their lead pairing. AbhiRa, Raya, MaAn, and Arylie are some of the most popular and loved TV Jodis. Also Read - Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood beauties who are beach bums [View Pics]

This past week Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and Imlie saw some major twists. There was also romance in the air for a lot of them. A couple of them got married too. We are here to ask which TV couples' romance did you like more? Let's have a dekko at our TV couples first...

Abhimanyu Birla-Akshara Birla - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are heavily shipped together. Not just as AbhiRa but also as Harshali. Yep, Harshad and Pranali have a ship name. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featured loads of romantic moments between the newlyweds.

Aryan Singh Rathore-Imlie - Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan make for a great pair on screen. They have fantastic chemistry and are shipped together as Arylie and SuMaan. Of late, Imlie and Aryan seem to be mending bridges and accepting their feelings for each other. Love confession has happened and more twists are in store in Imlie.

Ram Kapoor-Priya Kapoor - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Romance is in the air for Ram and Priya too. and are winning hearts with their amazing chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Fans ship them together as Raya and shower love on them all the time.

Anupamaa - Anuj - Anupamaa

and are bringing back the old school romance on TV with Anupamaa. Fans love them as Anu and Anuj and ship them as MaAn online. For the last couple of days, MAAN KI SHAADI, MAAN KA SHUBH VIVAH and more have been trending on Twitter. Their subtle romance has a different charm.

So which of them would you like to vote for this week?

Meanwhile, shocking twists will unfold in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Stay tuned as we bring the latest updates to you for the top Hindi show.