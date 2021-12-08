Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles started airing on Sony TV on 30th August 2021. However, recently there were reports that the serial is going off-air, and of course, fans of Nakuul and Disha were upset about it. Reportedly, there’s a dip in the TRP and the makers are planning to wrap up the show in the second week of this month. The serial also features many talented actors and one of them is Pranav Misshra. Recently, Pranav, who plays the role of Akshay Mehra in the series, opened up about the reports of the show going off-air and stated that he is always prepared to face ‘uncertain circumstances’. Also Read - BTS X Ishqbaaaz: ARMY imagines Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook as Shivaay, Om and Rudra and the result is EPIC!

Pranav told IANS, "I believe my work is to act, be it my first day or last day on sets. I believe in making efforts and perform my best and rest it everything is destiny. Those rumours do not actually affect or make me insecure at all."

"I don't at all live my life with any kind of insecurities. I'm always prepared to face those uncertain circumstances which are part and partial of everyone's life. I personally believe when there is no guarantee of my life, how can other things stay secure? So I believe in enjoying each and every moment of life," the actor added.

Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2011 series of the same name. Season one featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. It was a huge hit and it aired from 2011 to 2014.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s second show together. The two had earlier shared screen space in Star Plus’ show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The serial was aired for nearly two years.