It's Sufi Mehta's birthday today! The little toddler of 2 star and his singer wife Jankee Parekh turns 1 today. Sufi is one strong little boy. He has now turned one year old and is making everyone around fall in love with him. Nakuul and Jankee have shared a video of Sufi and it's one of the most adorable videos of Sufi to date. In the birthday wish post, we see Sufi giggling and it's addictive, really. Nakuul penned a heartfelt note for his little boy and put on a male version of the song Dil Hai Chota Sa. Sufi's happiness and giggles will tug at your heartstrings.

Nakuul Mehta captioned the post saying, "365 days of unbridled & pure JOY. Excuse us for the mush but that thing they say about parenthood is insanely true. Celebrating @babysufim today and forever & now going back to get some (Sleep)." Check out Nakuul and Jankee's post here:

Now that you have heard it, aren't Sufi's giggles addictive? The birthday party celebrations are happening in full swing at their lovely abode. Balloons are keeping little Sufi entertained. Both Jankee and Nakuul have shared videos of the same on their social media handles. In one of the stories, Jankee wrote, "Happy 1st to my dreamer, my champion, my heart @babysufim." Check out the snapshots of the same here:

Aww, Sufi, happy 1st to you!