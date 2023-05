This week has been a sad one for the TV industry. We had the shocking demises of three actors. On the other hand, some others touched new milestones professionally. Here is a look at the best from Instagram. Also Read - Athiya Shetty issues a clarification on her and KL Rahul's alleged strip club video

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta worked with late Nitesh Pandey in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The demise of the actor came as a huge shock for everyone. He played the role of Nakuul Mehta's father on the show. He wrote, "You my friend were a vibe, an energy and a talent which is amongst the best we have ever had in the business! Knowing you, I know you would insist that we celebrate you!" The actor and Jankee Parekh attended the last rites of Nitesh Pandey. Take a look at the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt and Aria Sakaria have made an adorable reel for Aishwarya Sharma. As we know, she is now in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The two play dad and daughter to perfection on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aria Sakariya (@aria_sakaria)

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is now in Mauritius with her gang of friends. Vishal Singh is there too. She has shared pics where we can see frolic around the premises of a resort in a printed swimsuit. Surbhi Jyoti looks wonderful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan was one of the top celebs at the G20 Tourism Working meeting held in Srinagar. She was the only celebrity along with Ram Charan present at the event. We can see that she looked lovely in an ivory salwar suit. The actress posed with mayor of Srinagar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Sheezan M Khan

Sheezan M Khan put up a post celebrating the day when he bagged the show Ali Baba: Dastaan E Kabul. He has written that he had only Rs 500 in his account before that. His note is poignant given the past events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheezan M Khan BABA (@sheezan9)

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam is posting a number of reels from South Africa. She is there for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Here is one of the latest...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi has been showing her support for husband Vivek Dahiya's debut Hindi film. Take a look at her love-soaked message for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

These were the celebs whose posts on Instagram made fans sit up and take notice. Stay tuned for this weekly feature.