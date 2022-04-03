Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly, Urfi Javed and more - Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Hola! It is time to glance through the nicest and some not-so-nicest pictures of TV celebrities that went viral on social media over the week. Among the biggest names that kept Instagram buzzing are Bade Acche Lagte Hain star Nakuul Mehta, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly, Gauahar Khan, Urfi Javed, and more. Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra too ruled Instagram over the week. Scroll on to see the best pictures and videos of the week gone by. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad comments on actor’s recent Instagram post; fans says, ‘Hello future bhabhi’

Nakuul Mehta's picture with son Sufi

In the recently concluded BollywoodLife Awards, Bade Acche Lagte Hain star Nakuul Mehta won in the category of Best Actor TV. Showcasing his trophy, the actor striked a very cute pose with his son Sufi. The picture went viral on social media in no time.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's 'bitch-y' reel

Television industry's most talked couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are keeping their fans entertained with their constant PDA filled social media updates. Recently, Tejasswi had shared a video on Instagram which had her singing 'Bitches come and go brah, But you know I stay'.

Rupali Ganguly's sweet pictures with BollywoodLife Award

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly won in the Best Actress (Television) category at BollywoodLife Awards 2022. She took to her Instagram to share some stunning pictures whilst flaunting her trophy.

Gauahar Khan's '1 year of marriage syndrome' post

Gauahar Khan who married Zaid Darbar in December 2020 shared a funny reel on Instagram showcasing the effects of 1 year of marriage. The video had Zaid talking constantly and Gauahar singing the song 'teri baatein sun sun ke pak gayi'.

Urfi Javed-Farah Ali Khan fashion war

We all know that Urfi Javed loves to slip into some unusual fashion pieces. She even gets trolled for the same. Recently, Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan made a comment stating that Urfi should be reprimanded for making such fashion choices. In return, Urfi slammed her in several posts. She also shared a video calling her a 'bitchy aunty'.

