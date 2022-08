TV stars and their social media popularity is unprecedented. Nakuul Mehta, Fahmaan Khan, Jennifer Winget are some of our Instagram stars of the week. While Nakuul Mehta wished Drashti Dhami on the most adorable manner, Jennifer Winget made a request for the protection of elephants. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Gauri Khan admitted of being worried with the thought of Shah Rukh Khan finding another woman at the peak of his career

Nakuul Mehta

Trust the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star to kill it with his captions. Nakuul Mehta watched bestie Drashti Dhami's show Duranga and this is how he cheered her on. This picture of the long-time BFFs is the icing on the cake.

Sumbul Touqeer

Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer has slayed it with her first photoshoot. She looked resplendent as a bride as she posed in a blouse and lehenga. She has been styled by Neha Adhvik Mahajan. The actress rocked bling like a pro. This new look of Sumbul Touqeer is getting immense love.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat who is known as Samar from Anupamaa sparked off dating rumors as posted a pic with a lady from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets. Fans speculated if Nia Sharma and he are dating. But it looks like it is his friend, Nidhi who is on the show.

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan shared a pic of his new BMW with him posing in front of it. He looked good in his casual formals avatar. The monsoon skies with white clouds just added to the mood of the pic.

Jennifer Winget

The actress is a lovely lady with a great heart. Jennifer Winget has urged fans to take care of wildlife by associating with this elephant rescue project.

These were the TV celebs who set Instagram on fire this week. Let us see who works magic in the coming days!