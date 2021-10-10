Nakuul Mehta takes a royal dig at Byju's after it stops ads with Shah Rukh Khan following Aryan Khan's arrest

Post 's arrest in drug case, we saw Ed-tech giant Byju's pausing its association with Shah Rukh and make sure any of their featuring the Bollywood megastar won't go on air. They took this action after receiving backlash on Twitter and other social media platforms from netizens. Now, popular TV star has taken a royal dig at the Ed-tech firm as he tweeted, "Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's." Also Read - Fact Check: Did Gauri Khan really breakdown outside the court after Aryan Khan's bail was rejected? Here's the truth

Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's ? https://t.co/YLoMQrzbOe — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) October 9, 2021

Rohit Ohri, group chairman at creative ad agency FCB India had revealed that SRK's brand value has helped Byju's in a big away and pausing this association will definitely affect the ed-tech firm. "Byju's has benefited immensely from its association with SRK. Shah Rukh's association with the edtech brand has been so intrinsic and so deep, that even if Byju's is pausing the advertising for now, it will be very difficult for the brand to delink itself from SRK."

' son Aryan Khan and seven others accused were caught in a drug bust on a cruise ship sailing from Mumbai to Goa last week. During the raid, NCB recovered 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of Hashish, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, His bail was denied by Magistrate's court and the star kid will stay in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. . On Friday Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected as Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar says the reason behind rejecting the plea is "maintainability", upholding the contentions of the legal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The star kid is booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.