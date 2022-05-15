Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi looks for his Simran, Ankita Lokhande's cosy pics with Vicky Jain and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Tejasswi Prakash, Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi, Rupali Ganguly, Erica Fernandes and more have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week. Let's check out which TV star grabbed attention on social media this week and why.