Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Ayesha Singh, Erica Fernandes, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nakuul Mehta and more have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the day. Our TV stars sure know how to dish out Instagram goals every single time. Some are goofy and some raise temperatures with their glammed up reel videos. There's a lot of content online that people like to watch and our TV stars ace at not just keeping the audience hooked to the TV shows but also to their Instagram posts.

Tejasswi Prakash

The Naagin 6 actress dropped some pop colour with her latest outfit at a media appearance. Tejasswi wore Saisha Shinde's couture and paired it with neon pink thigh high boots. She opted for braided plates and looked super hot and cute at the same time. Tejasswi captioned the post, saying, "Boldly be a pop of colours in a black and white world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

These days Bigg Boss 14 actress has been raising temperatures with her glammed up avatar. Recently Rubina has shared a reed video in a purple gown with a hip-high slit. She looked super hot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Shivangi Joshi

The 2 star would soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Shivangi Joshi is spending time with her fam-jam. She recently shared a reel video with her sibling grooving to Golmaal's song. It's super fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi

Sufi is the youngest one on the lot this week. And guess what? He's looking for his Simran! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star Nakuul Mehta is helping him find his Simran. Check out the cutest video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sufi M (@babysufim)

Rupali Ganguly

We also love it when Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly drops her glamorous photoshoots. Rupali has been sharing photoshoots by Dabboo Ratnani and every one of them is simply amazing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Ft.

Shaheer Sheikh and Tina Dutta shared a reel in collaboration. A funny reel video wherein Tina turned and Shaheer turned Paresh Rawal from . Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨?‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Erica Fernandes

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress never fails to mesmerise us or win our hearts with her posts. This time Erica Fernandes shared a really gorgeous picture in which she wore a crop top and a Bella skirt which she teamed with one of the prettiest headbands. She looked extremely pretty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Anagha Bhosale

Though no longer a part of showbiz, Anagha Bhosale is still keeping her fans hooked on her Instagram. She recently shared a reel video in which she was seen posing around Govardhan Eco Village. She looked pretty in a simple saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan dropped some BTS from the sets of the show. She shot for one of the most emotional scenes in this outfit. Her smile, however, is extremely pretty. She looks happy and adorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbul Touqeer Khan (@sumbul_touqeer)

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma made a spoofy reel video on lemons and their high prices and it's relatable AF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh made a goofy video on man and wife's fights. It was super funny, especially because of Ayesha's adorable expressions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Rashami, who was last seen in Naagin 6, has been sharing some amazing posts online. She shared some pictures in a blue dress with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. The pictures went viral instantly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain attended Lock Upp's bash last week. Ankita recently shared some uber-hot hot pictures of themselves on the gram. She had the perfect caption for it, "Chemistry between two people is the strangest science of all."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

That's all in the TV Instagrammers today!