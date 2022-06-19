Neetu Kapoor is one of the judges on the dance-based reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors. The gorgeous veteran actress has been winning hearts with her free spirit and lively enthusiasm. And now, a promo Of Dance Deewane Juniors is going viral in which Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing to Shammi Kapoor's song O Haseena Zulfon Waali alongside Marzi Pestonji. And Neetu Kapoor's grace and dance moves have grabbed all the limelight. Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor Anil Kapoor opens up on parenting tips he'd give Sonam Kapoor, says, 'I am not...'

Neetu Kapoor dances her heart out on Shammi Kapoor's song

Neetu Kapoor is seen in a yellow suit whereas Marzi is seen in a blingy black jacket, tee and pants. The actress and Marzi are seen dancing on the roof of the car. It seems risqué but they manage to pull it off and ace at it. Neetu Kapoor is grace redefined as she grooves on the iconic hit of Shammi Kapoor. It's heartening to see Neetu Kapoor living it up like this. Also Read - Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor has changed after his marriage to costar Alia Bhatt, says Neetu Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Netizens react to Neetu Kapoor's dance

A lot of people loved the promo video of Dance Deewane Juniors. They loved Neetu Kapoor's energy and enthusiasm. They love how free she has become these days and is enjoying it on the sets. One of the netizens said that would have loved it. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor also got a lot of flak. Some netizens called her out and called her act of dancing 'cheap,' and more. Well, check out the reactions here: Also Read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor has the best compliment for Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love story and it has a Rishi Kapoor connect

Neetu Kapoor on making public appearances without Rishi Kapoor

During an interview for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor opened up on making public appearances after the demise of Rishi Kapoor. The actress shared that it was very difficult for her to go to set. It was the first time she had been to any place without him. Talking about attending functions, Neetu Kapoor said that she cannot ho. She cannot attend any awards functions and said that she still doesn't have the confidence.