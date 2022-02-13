Neha Dhupia REACTS to Sonu Sood replacing Rannvijay Singh in Roadies; says I know he will do a great job, but...

's exit from ladies has left many heartbroken. Rannvijay was the face of Roadies and one cannot imagine the show without him. But as they say, the show must go on... Rannvijay is replaced by Bollywood actor who is all set to start shooting for the same. who is a part of the show from 2016, reacted to Sonu replacing Rannvijay and how she feels about his exit. Talking to Indian Express she said, " It breaks my heart, for sure. I am very fond of him. I spent half a decade on the show. I know Sonu is filling in for him. He is a very dear friend as well. I know he would do a great job. But… ah! Cannot explain how this feels. I think, one of the reasons why I used to watch Roadies before becoming a part of it was Rann. And I loved all the time I have spent with him. I am almost emotional saying it. But it is what it is. I am sure Sonu will be great as well. Onwards and upwards." Rannvijay was a part of Roadies for 18 years and he a never be replaced says his fans. Also Read - A Thursday: Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar's EPIC reaction to the trailer is unmissable

Rannvijay too was disheartened to leave the show but he moved on. Talking to HT he said, " The channel has been a key pillar of my journey and I'll be doing interesting work with them. On this edition of Roadies, things didn't work out from both sides. Our dates were not matching and it is disheartening." While Sonu Sood who is all set to begin the new show is damn excited about this new collab, taking to his Instagram he wrote, " The journey of MTV Roadies molds you into a champion for life. The series of challenges are unlike any other as they put you in contention with yourself to see if you fight within to emerge back as a stronger version of yourself. I am truly honored to be hosting the 18th season of MTV Roadies." The new season of the show will start in South Africa in March.