Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's fake love angle, Rakhi Sawant-Ratan Rajput's swayamvar - Publicity stunts of celebs that left everyone shocked

Reality shows have become a part of our lives. Many people love watching these reality shows more than any family serial. Getting to know the real side of celebrities is something very important these days and hence reality shows have become popular. However, these days a lot of fake stories are made up on reality show. If we see Indian Idol 12, the show has become quite popular but is also being based for its fakeness and drama. Whether it is the love story of Pawandeep Rajan - Arunita Kanjilal or the presence of relatives, netizens are angered seeing how it runs like a daily soap. Just like Indian Idol 12, many reality shows have shown false stories of proposals and marriages to the audience of reality shows for the sake of TRP. Take a look at a few shocking ones: Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal look much in love as they waltz to Chod Do Aanchal on stage – view pics

Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan's fake love angle in Indian Idol 11

Indian Idol 11 is still remembered for Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's fake wedding news. Neha and Aditya acted as if they love each other and their parents had also appeared on the show to take the drama further. Both Aditya and Neha's parents had decided to get them married and a few rituals were also shown on the show. This gave good TRP to the show. Also Read - OMG! Indian Idol 12 gets overrun by THESE surprise guests in the upcoming episode; Aditya Narayan, Anu Malik, Pawandeep Rajan left STUNNED

Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota in Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12 was about singles and doubles. Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota had entered the house as the Guru-Shishya jodi but had confessed that they loved each other. They behaved like a married couple in the house and later denied being in love with each other. After Bigg Boss 12, Anup Jalota had said that Jasleen is like his daughter and they aren't a couple. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Kumar Sanu reacts on the show getting flak for excessive melodrama; says, 'Jitna gossip hoga, utna TRP badhega'

Ali Merchant and Sara Khan

Who can forget this wedding drama in Bigg Boss 4? Ali Merchant and Sara Khan got married in the Bigg Boss house and were given Rs 50 lakhs for the same. Their family members also attended the wedding and later post Bigg Boss, we saw them breaking up. It was clear that the drama was just for TRPs.

Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke

We saw Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke in Bigg Boss 9. Their were the finalists of the season and performed well consistently. It was the very first time when Shantanu had opened up about his relationship. It was a surprising news for fans to see Shantanu's girlfriend. Many thought it was a beautiful love story and they looked genuine together. However, within a month of Nach Baliye 9's end, Nityaami and Shantanu announced that they have broken up.

Rakhi Sawant and Ratan Rajput's swayamvar

Remember Rakhi Ka Swayamvar and Ratan Ka Rishta? Well, these swayamvars on national television were the fakest ones. Rakhi Sawant pretended to Choose NRI Ilesh in her Swayamvar and a few months later the couple broke up. Just the same way, Ratan Rajput chose a software engineer as her husband with whom later she separated. Rahul Mahajan also had a swayamvar and even got married but later got divorced.