Neha Kakkar is often picked by the trollers for crying on every reality show is a part of. While the ace singer of Bollywood made a guest appearance on Superstar Singer 2 show that is co-judged by Himesh Reshammiya and the talented singers tried their luck and work hard to win the title of the show. And the latest promo of Neha Kakkar is getting heavily trolled as she is seen breaking into tears after one contestant named Mani Punjab sings Maahie Ve. The boy's talent leaves her damn emotional. Neha Kakkar is seen giving her a shocking reaction after seeing the little boy sing the song so effortlessly. She breaks down and praises the boy and says, " I have sung this song several times on many shows but I can sing as you have". Later she hugs the little one and this leaves everyone applauding. Also Read - Indian Idol 13: As Aditya Narayan returns as the host; here's a look at the times he talked about the REALITY of reality shows

While everyone is hailing Neha Kakkar for her genuine nature, she leaves netizens wonder why she cries so much. We have often seen Neha crying on reality shows and even though she is aware of badly she is trolled for weeping every time and has admitted that she is an emotional person and can never hold it no matter what. One user commented on the video, " Are yaar ye to yaha aur is gane main bhi ro rahi hai.". Another user said, " Drama Queen Neha Kakkar". The third user said, " Rone ki kaha bat ho gayi didi isme". "Rona chalu iska bc", another user said.

Neha Kakkar is right now one of the most successful singer and she has come a long way on her journey. She got married with Rohanpreet Singh and her marriage was one of the most expensive weddings in the tinsel town.