Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda has been blessed with a baby girl. The child was born in Kolkata. It seems she was born hours after the actress was rushed to the hospital. However, the baby is premature. She will be kept in the NICU and the parents can take it home in a fortnight or so. Neha Marda's blood pressure kept on fluctuating after she got pregnant. It seems the doctors were prepared for the same. The actress' BP worsened in the fifth month. But the delivery has been a smooth one. Both the actress and her child are doing well. She also shared a picture from the hospital.

NEHA MARDA DELIVERS PREMATURE CHILD

Fans will remember how Priyanka Chopra narrated her ordeal as Malti Marie was born a little premature. She had to be kept in the NICU for 100 days or so. Neha Marda is hoping to be discharged by the end of this week. She told E-Times that her child could be taken home in 15 days or so. Neha Marda said she is yet to hold the infant and gaze at her with love. The actress was quoted as saying, "She was with me briefly before she had to be moved to NICU being a premature baby. She has to put on some weight."

CONGRATULATIONS TO NEW MOMMY NEHA MARDA

The actress posted a picture from the hospital. Her team put the caption, "Waiting for a speedy recovery at this last phase of her pregnancy journey....She has all faith on that one power...Shri Shivay Namstyuvhyam." In the picture we could see the nurses doing her hair. Celebrity friends wished the actress all the best for her journey in motherhood.

FIRST BABY FOR NEHA MARDA AND AYUSHMAN AGARWAL

This is the first child for Neha Marda and Ayushman Agarwal. They got married in 2012. The actress said that her extended family would ask her non-stop on when did they have a baby. Neha Marda said it was a wrong notion that she delayed her pregnancy as she was focused on her career. She said it became annoying after a while as no one asked the same to her husband. Congratulations to Neha and Ayushman on the baby.