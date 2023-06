Nothing lasts forever and all good things come to an end. And so, some of the popular TV stars are soon going to quit their TOP shows. Some of the TV shows have been going on for a while and others have been fairly new but enjoyed a good run. Today, we will be having a look at stars who will leave your favourite TV shows in the upcoming days or weeks. From Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh to Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra and more, here's looking at actors who will leave TOP TV shows soon. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya frees Sai but will she be able to stop Virat, or will it be too late?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The story of the most popular TV show is going to move ahead. It is said that the makers are planning to introduce a leap in the show of about 20 years. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh alongside have quit the show. Not just them but the rest of the cast too. It has been said that the makers are planning to introduce a fresh cast with the leap. Recently, Sneha Bhawsar and Yesha Harsora have also confirmed their exit.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh have reportedly quit Meet: Badlegi Duniya ki Reet. However, the actors have not yet confirmed the exit. As per reports, the two have been serving a notice period and will shoot for their last episode in the first week of June.

Main Hoon Aparajita

If reports are anything to go by, and Manav Gohil will also leave the show. Well, it is being said that Main Hoon Aparajita is coming to an end. Manav shared that he heard about the show coming to an end but did not confirm it.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi first featured as Rudraksh and Preesha in Yeh Hai Chahatein. They won hearts and would grab a place in the top 5 on the TRP charts. However, now it's time for them to move on. With a leap taking place, the story will now focus on Kashvi and Arjun, played by Shagun Sharma and Pravisht Mishra.

Dharam Patnii

As per reports, Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav starrer Dharam Patnii have got an extension of 25 days. While that is good news, it was said that they will leave soon. While it is not the case anymore, let's see what happens after 25 days.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

and have been impressing much as Krishna and Sayuri in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Shaheer even turned director with this one. It is indeed special. But soon, the show will come to an end and hence, Shaheer and Hiba will leave the show.

Well, it has been speculated that is going to leave the show soon. However, Jay slammed the reports saying that the track currently focuses on a pivotal track wherein Abhinav plays an important role. However, gossip mills are churning about Abhinav leaving Akshara as he feels she and Abhimanyu should stay together.

